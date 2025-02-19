Jailed Khalistani Leader Amritpal Singh May Lose His MP Seat—Here’s Why

Jailed Lok Sabha MP and pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh has filed a petition in the Punjab High Court seeking permission to attend the ongoing Parliament session, citing the risk of losing his seat due to prolonged absence.

As per Article 101(4) of the Constitution, if a member of Parliament is absent for over 60 days without permission, the House may declare their seat vacant.

So far, Amritpal, the Independent MP from Khadoor Sahib, has been absent for 46 days, leaving just 14 days before his position may be at risk. The hearing on his petition is expected in the next two days.

Currently lodged in Assam’s Dibrugarh jail under the National Security Act (NSA), Amritpal had earlier filed a petition on January 23, seeking permission to attend Parliament and participate in the Republic Day celebrations. He argued that his absence is depriving his 19 lakh voters of representation in Parliament and claimed his detention was politically motivated to curb his growing influence.

His detention order, issued by the Amritsar Deputy Magistrate in March 2023, has been repeatedly extended. On January 9, Amritpal’s father, Tarsem Singh, criticized the imposition of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on his son, calling it a conspiracy to prevent his family from launching a political party. He alleged that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s government is working against Sikh interests and accused authorities of targeting Amritpal without evidence.

The case is expected to be heard soon as the deadline for Amritpal’s parliamentary attendance nears.