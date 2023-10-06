Seven Dead, Over 40 Injured In Fire at Mumbai High-Rise

At least seven people lost their lives while over 40 were injured after a massive fire broke out at a 7-storey building in Mumbai's Goregaon on Friday morning.
According to reports, the blaze erupted at around 3 am at Jay Bhavani building in Goregaon West's Azad nagar locality. The injured were taken to two hospitals, HBT Hospital and Cooper Hospital, in Mumbai.
Out of the seven people who were killed in the fire, two were minors. Of the 40 people who were injured, 12 were males and 28 were females, including one minor.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took to ‘X’ and expressed grief on the incident.
"Pained to know about loss of lives in the fire incident at #Goregaon, Mumbai. We are in touch with BMC & Mumbai Police officials & all the assistance is being provided. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and wishing speedy recovery to the injured ones," he wrote.
The fire covered the building from all sides and burned down shops, scrap material, cars, and other vehicles parked on the ground floor.
The cause of the fire is yet to be established.