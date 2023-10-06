Seven Dead, Over 40 Injured In Fire at Mumbai High-Rise

According to reports, the blaze erupted at around 3 am at Jay Bhavani building in Goregaon West's Azad nagar locality. The injured were taken to two hospitals, HBT Hospital and Cooper Hospital, in Mumbai.

Out of the seven people who were killed in the fire, two were minors. Of the 40 people who were injured, 12 were males and 28 were females, including one minor.