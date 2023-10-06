Shubman Gill Tests Dengue Positive, Likely To Miss World Cup Opener

Shubman Gill scored a fantastic double ton against New Zealand earlier this year. He has shown incredible consistency over the year, barring a minor blip in the West Indies tour, and top-scored in the Asia Cup with 302 runs. He also emerged the highest run-getter in the Indian Premier League with 890 runs. His last few innings yielded two tons with scores of 104, 74, 27*, 121, 19, 58 and 67*.