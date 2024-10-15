Severe Rain In Chennai Causes Widespread Transportation Disruption

Moreover, the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Chennai train was short-terminated at Avadi, and the Mangaluru–Chennai mail was halted at Tiruvallur. In a bid to manage the crisis, the departure points for trains from Chennai to various destinations, such as Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Mettupalayam, were shifted to Perambur, Chennai Beach, and Avadi, respectively. The Palani Express to Palakkad and the Blue Mountain Express to Coimbatore also saw their departures moved to Avadi, while the overnight express to Bengaluru was rerouted to leave from Chennai Beach. To keep passengers informed, Southern Railway sent text alerts to those with reserved tickets, detailing the updated departure times and originating stations.