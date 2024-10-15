Severe Rain In Chennai Causes Widespread Transportation Disruption

Relentless torrential rain wreaked havoc across Chennai on Tuesday, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded as public transportation faced severe disruptions. Both train and bus services were significantly affected, with numerous cancellations and diversions reported throughout the day due to extensive waterlogging on railway tracks and flooded bus routes. As a result, commuters were forced to spend exorbitantly on alternative transport options, such as cabs and auto rickshaws.
The Chennai Central station was particularly impacted, with water accumulating over bridge number 114 between Basin Bridge and Vyasarpadi railway stations. This situation prompted the railways to alter their operations drastically. According to an official statement, several key train services were fully cancelled, including the Tirupati–Chennai Sapthagiri Express, Chennai–Erode Yercaud Express, Chennai–Tirupati Garudadri Express, and Chennai–Mysuru Kaveri Express.
Moreover, the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Chennai train was short-terminated at Avadi, and the Mangaluru–Chennai mail was halted at Tiruvallur. In a bid to manage the crisis, the departure points for trains from Chennai to various destinations, such as Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Mettupalayam, were shifted to Perambur, Chennai Beach, and Avadi, respectively. The Palani Express to Palakkad and the Blue Mountain Express to Coimbatore also saw their departures moved to Avadi, while the overnight express to Bengaluru was rerouted to leave from Chennai Beach. To keep passengers informed, Southern Railway sent text alerts to those with reserved tickets, detailing the updated departure times and originating stations.
In addition to train disruptions, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) took precautionary measures by diverting buses away from waterlogged subways. Buses originating from Avadi, Ambattur, and other areas were short-terminated at CMBT, with service on flooded roads throughout the city suspended.
In light of the challenging situation, Shankar Jiwal, the Director General of Police and Head of the Police Force in Tamil Nadu, visited the State Police Flood Control Room at the Operations Headquarters in Marutham complex, Raja Annamalaipuram, Chennai. During his visit, he assessed the Control Room's operations and reviewed the precautionary measures in place.
The DGP/HOPF issued directives to monitor regions experiencing high to very high rainfall, areas affected by waterlogging, and the status of roads submerged or cut off, which hindered normal traffic flow. He met with six teams of the State Disaster Response Force, which were on standby, providing them with necessary instructions and reviewing disaster-related equipment.
The Control Room operates in coordination with the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), District Emergency Operation Centres (DEOCs), and all City/District Police Control Rooms, as stated by the HOPF’s office. As the situation evolves, authorities remain vigilant, working diligently to address the ongoing challenges posed by the severe weather condition