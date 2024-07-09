VIDEO: Shankaracharya Defends Rahul Gandhi: 'No Anti-Hindu Remarks Found'

On July 2, during a discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address to a joint sitting of Parliament, Rahul Gandhi remarked, "It is not just one religion that talks about courage. In fact, all our religions talk about courage... Shivji says daro mat, darao mat, shows the abhay mudra (the right hand held upright with the palm facing outwards), talks about ahimsa," while pointing towards the BJP MPs.