Shapoorji Pallonji Group's Chairman Pallonji Mistry Passes Away At 93

The chairman of Shapoorji Pallonji Group, Pallonji Mistry passed away on Monday night at the age of 93.

Born in 1929 to a Parsi family in India, Mistry took up Irish citizenship through marriage in 2003. He was conferred the Padma Bhushan in 2016 for his contribution in the field of industry and trade.

Mistry is survived by his wife, Patsi Perin Dubash, and four children, two sons Shapoorji Mistry and Cyrus Mistry and two daughters Laila Mistry and Aloo Mistry.

While Shapoor runs the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, Cyrus Mistry has served as the chairman of Tata Group from 2012 to 2016. Aloo is married to Noel Tata, the half brother of Ratan Tata.

Mistry had done his schooling at Mumbai’s Cathedral and John Cannon School before heading to London’s Imperial College for higher education.