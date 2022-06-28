Shapoorji Pallonji Group's Chairman Pallonji Mistry Passes Away At 93

The chairman of Shapoorji Pallonji Group, Pallonji Mistry passed away on Monday night at the age of 93.
Born in 1929 to a Parsi family in India, Mistry took up Irish citizenship through marriage in 2003. He was conferred the Padma Bhushan in 2016 for his contribution in the field of industry and trade.
Mistry is survived by his wife, Patsi Perin Dubash, and four children, two sons Shapoorji Mistry and Cyrus Mistry and two daughters Laila Mistry and Aloo Mistry.
While Shapoor runs the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, Cyrus Mistry has served as the chairman of Tata Group from 2012 to 2016. Aloo is married to Noel Tata, the half brother of Ratan Tata.
Mistry had done his schooling at Mumbai’s Cathedral and John Cannon School before heading to London’s Imperial College for higher education.
He had begun his career at the age of 18, working for his father in their family business which was founded in 1865. In the 1970s he helped to expand the business to Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Qatar in the Middle East.
The 156-year-old Shapoorji Pallonji Group is based out of Mumbai and has operations in construction business in Africa, India, the Middle East and South Asia.
It has constructed some of Mumbai’s iconic structures like the Malabar Hill reservoir and buildings such as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) building, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, and Brabourne Stadium, among others.
Mistry controls 18.37 per cent of Tata Sons via the Shapoorji Pallonji Group as per a court filing in 2018. It was his father, Shapoorji Pallonji who bought Tata Sons shares in 1930.