Sheikh Hasina Lands at Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad: Reports

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who resigned from her post earlier on Monday, has reportedly landed at the Hindon Air Force base in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.
According to reports, the aircraft will be parked near the Indian Air Force’s C-17 and C-130J Super Hercules aircraft hangars.
The aircraft movement was monitored by the Indian Air Force and security agencies from its entry into Indian airspace to Hindon airbase, reports added.
It remains unclear whether the military transport aircraft will take her beyond India, or if she will switch to a different plane for the journey to London.
The Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned from her post and relocated to Tripura, India, along with her sister Sheikh Rehana earlier today. The move took place this afternoon, with Hasina and her sister departing by helicopter.
Following her resignation, the Bangladesh Army announced its intention to form a National Government. The announcement has sparked celebrations in Dhaka, where citizens have taken to the streets in happiness, expressing their support for the new developments. The Army chief said he had met political leaders and told them the Army would take over responsibility for law and order.