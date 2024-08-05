Big Breaking: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Resigns, Moves to Tripura

In a dramatic turn of events, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned from her post and relocated to Tripura, India, along with her sister Sheikh Rehana. The move took place this afternoon, with Hasina and her sister departing by helicopter.
"She and her sister have left Ganobhaban [the premier's official residence] for a safer place," a source told Pratidin Time. "She wanted to record a speech. But she could not get an opportunity to do that."
Following her resignation, the Bangladesh Army has announced its intention to form a National Government. The Army Chief is currently addressing the nation, outlining the military's plans for the transition. The announcement has sparked celebrations in Dhaka, where citizens have taken to the streets in happiness, expressing their support for the new developments.
Meanwhile, protestors have also taken over the Ganobhaban, the doors of which were opened.
The situation remains fluid as the country prepares for significant political changes under the newly formed National Government led by the military.
This is a developing story, more details awaited.