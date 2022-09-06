Guwahati: Basistha Police Arrest 4 For Providing Fake Credentials

Basistha Police in Guwahati apprehended four people for allegedly appearing for an exam with fake certificates in the city late last night.

According to reports, they had arrived in Guwahati to appear for the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) examination bearing fake credentials.

The four youths had reportedly provided fake Aadhaar cards and Permanent Residence Certificates (PRC).

Those arrested were identified as Nitish Kumar and Ravishankar from Bihar, Shivam from Aligarh and Shahrukh Saifik from Uttar Pradesh.

It may be noted that this is the second such operation after Paltan Bazar Police had conducted raids and arrested a few people recently.

Officials informed that they had arrested two individuals from the Paltan Bazar area on charges of forging seal pads and stamps on September 2.