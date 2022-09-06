Guwahati: Basistha Police Arrest 4 For Providing Fake Credentials

Basistha Police in Guwahati apprehended four people for allegedly appearing for an exam with fake certificates in the city late last night.
According to reports, they had arrived in Guwahati to appear for the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) examination bearing fake credentials.
The four youths had reportedly provided fake Aadhaar cards and Permanent Residence Certificates (PRC).
Those arrested were identified as Nitish Kumar and Ravishankar from Bihar, Shivam from Aligarh and Shahrukh Saifik from Uttar Pradesh.
It may be noted that this is the second such operation after Paltan Bazar Police had conducted raids and arrested a few people recently.
Officials informed that they had arrested two individuals from the Paltan Bazar area on charges of forging seal pads and stamps on September 2.
The two arrested individuals were identified as Shankar Yadav and Munna Sharma, both residents of Uttar Pradesh.
According to officials, the two apprehended individuals produced fake PRC, caste certificates and other such documents in exchange for money.
They reportedly charged Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 for each forgery job and targeted job seeking people in the North East to run their racket.
Meanwhile, the two persons were taken into custody by Paltan Bazar police and they are currently questioning them on the charges.
Police said that they issued certificates to job seekers with fake seals in the name of facilitating all-India examinations.