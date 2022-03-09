Sheikh Hasina Thanks Modi for Evacuating Bangladeshis from Ukraine

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed her gratitude towards Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for rescuing Bangladeshi nationals stranded in war-hit Ukraine under 'Operation Ganga’.

As per the sources, India has rescued nine Bangladeshi nationals from Ukraine so far.

Meanwhile, Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday started evacuating stranded Indian citizens from Ukraine's Sumy to Poltava under ‘Operation Ganga’ after Russia announced a temporary ceasefire from 10 am.

Around 18,000 Indians have been brought back by special flights so far since February 22. A total of 410 Indians arrived in India on Tuesday by two special civilian flights from Ukraine's neighbouring countries.

Notably, the Indian authorities have also rescued Nepalese and Tunisian students from the war-torn country. Earlier, a Pakistani student was also rescued by the Indian authorities.

