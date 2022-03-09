BJP Leading As Counting Proceeds For Assam Municipal Polls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies are leading in 296 out of the 977 wards by 10 am, municipal board elections for which were held on Sunday in Assam, according to Assam State Election Commission.

Counting began on Wednesday for the 80 municipal boards consisting 977 wards. Congress and its allies are leading in 66 wards while 57 of the total wards were won uncontested, meaning elections were held at 920 wards.

Notably, it is the first time that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were used instead of ballot papers in the state municipal elections.

District Deputy Commissioner of Dibrugarh, Biswajit Pegu was quoted by ANI as saying, “We have made all the arrangements. Security has been beefed up. Since we are using EVMs this time, I believe the counting will get over early.”