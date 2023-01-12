Three Poachers Nabbed In Assam; Hunting Rifles, Animal Parts Seized

Three suspected animal poachers were arrested with wild animal parts at Pengeri in Assam’s Tinsukia district along the Assam-Arunachal border.

The trio has been identified as Anil Koya, Jugnu Orang and Turku Munda.

Acting on intelligence inputs, a team of police led by the deputy superintendent of police of Tinsukia conducted an operation and seized several animal parts and hunting rifles.

The seized items include four handmade rifles, wild animal skin and three antlers’ heads.

An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.

Last month, Assam police apprehended three suspected poachers at Digboi.

The arrested trio has been identified as Ramayan Gor, Dhona Gorh and Pranab Phukan.

Police seized venison meat and hunting rifle from their possession.