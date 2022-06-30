Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut to Appear Before ED Tomorrow

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that he would appear before the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) office on Friday.

This comes after the investigating agency declined his request to provide some extra time for his appearance in connection with a money laundering case.

The ED had sent Raut a second summon to appear before July 1, after he failed to appear in the first summon on Monday due to the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra.

Notably, Raut is being probed in connection with the re-development of Mumbai's Patra Chawl. His lawyer had sought 13-14 days time to present the documents in front of the probe agency, however, the request was declined by the Agency.

Speaking about Uddhav Thackeray's resignation from the post of the Chief Minister, Raut said that Shiv Sena will work and come to power once again.

He said, “Shiv Sena is not born for power, power is born for Shiv Sena. This has always been Balasaheb Thackeray's mantra. We will work & come to power on our own once again.”

Raut said that Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar have trust in Uddhav Thackeray.

Meanwhile, the stage is set for the return of a BJP-led government in the state with the party, which is the single-largest party in the Maharashtra Assembly with 106 MLAs, likely to stake claim to form the government.