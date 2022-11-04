National

Shiv Sena Leader Shot Dead in Amritsar, Accused Arrested

The incident took place when Shiv Sena leaders were protesting outside the Gopal Mandir on Majitha Road in Amritsar.
Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri | fiel image
Pratidin Time

Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri was shot dead during a protest in Punjab’s Amritsar on Friday.

Shiv Sena leaders were staging a sit-in protest against the temple authorities after some broken idols were found in trash outside the temple premises.

According to reports, during the protest, a person from the crowd shot Suri. The accused shot three bullets at Suri and ran inside a building.

The accused has however been identified and arrested. The weapons used in the crime have also been seized.

Suri was a transporter by profession. He had been vocal against anti-national elements.

