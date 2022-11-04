Shiv Sena Leader Shot Dead in Amritsar, Accused Arrested

Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri was shot dead during a protest in Punjab’s Amritsar on Friday.

The incident took place when Shiv Sena leaders were protesting outside the Gopal Mandir on Majitha Road in Amritsar.

Shiv Sena leaders were staging a sit-in protest against the temple authorities after some broken idols were found in trash outside the temple premises.

According to reports, during the protest, a person from the crowd shot Suri. The accused shot three bullets at Suri and ran inside a building.

The accused has however been identified and arrested. The weapons used in the crime have also been seized.

Suri was a transporter by profession. He had been vocal against anti-national elements.