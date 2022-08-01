Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut Sent to ED Custody till August 4

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has been sent to Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s custody till August 4 in connection with the Patra Chawl case.

Raut was produced before a special sessions court earlier in the day after his arrest early on Monday morning in connection with a money laundering case linked to irregularities involving the redevelopment of a chawl in Mumbai.

The Sena leader was taken for a medical test at the JJ Hospital before being produced before the court, ANI reported.

ED officials raided the Shiv Sena leader's home on Sunday, and after detaining and questioning him for several hours, arrested him in the early hours today.

Raut is a close aide of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Prior to his arrest, Sanjay Raut's brother said yesterday: "Sanjay Raut has been arrested. BJP is afraid of him and got him arrested. They haven't given us any document (regarding his arrest). He has been framed."

Meanwhile, another FIR was registered against Sanjay Raut in Mumbai for allegedly threatening Swapna Patkar, the wife of Sujit Patkar, believed to be a close aide of the Shiv Sena MP, the ANI report stated.

The case was registered at the Vakola police station under sections 504,506 and 509 of IPC.

An audio clip had gone viral in which Raut was allegedly heard threatening Swapna Patkar.

Notably, Swapna Patkar is a witness in the Patra Chawl land case in connection to which the ED detained Raut on Sunday after conducting a raid at his residence.

Meanwhile, security around the ED office and JJ hospital was increased with over 100 officials deployed to get tackle any law and order situation. Additional Director (ED) Satyabrata Kumar was also seen at the site.

According to sources, ED officials seized Rs 11.50 lakhs unaccounted cash from the residence of Raut earlier on Sunday. ED sleuths reached Raut's residence around 7 am on Sunday and conducted the raid.



