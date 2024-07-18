Shivaji Maharaj's 'Tiger Claw', Used To Defeat Afzal Khan, Set For India Return

The legendary 'Wagh Nakh' (Tiger Claw) wielded by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the historic encounter with Mughal General Afzal Khan is set to return to India.
Scheduled to arrive from London's Victoria and Albert Museum on Friday, July 19, the artifact will be housed at the Shivaji Museum in Satara.
Maharashtra Culture Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar announced the news, highlighting the significance of the occasion amidst celebrations marking 350 years since Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation.
The artifact will be on display for three years, allowing the public to witness this symbol of Shivaji's valor and strategic acumen.
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will preside over the grand ceremony unveiling the 'Wagh Nakh'. This move follows an MOU signed last year between Maharashtra ministers and the London museum, ensuring the artifact's return to its homeland.
The choice of Satara Museum holds particular significance as it was near Pratapgarh fort in Satara where Shivaji Maharaj's fateful confrontation with Afzal Khan took place, cementing his legacy as a fearless leader in Indian history.