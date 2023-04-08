Shocker From BJP Leader: "Girls Wearing Vulgar Clothes Look Like..."

A senior BJP leader has stocked a controversy with a statement where he expressed his disapproval of girls dressed in what he considers to be "vulgar" clothing, saying that they look like "Shurpnakha."

The man in question, Kailash Vijayvargiya, made the comment at a religious function organised in Indore on Thursday to mark the birth anniversaries of Lord Hanuman and Mahavir.

"When I go out at night and see young people intoxicated, I feel like giving them five-seven [slaps] to sober them up. I swear to God," he said.

"And the girls wear such dirty clothes... we think of women as goddesses... there's no trace of that in them. They look like Shurpanakha. God has given you a good body, wear nice clothes. Please teach your children well, I am very worried," he added.