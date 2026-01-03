Shreyas Iyer Plays Vijay Hazare on Jan 6, NZ ODIs Depend on Fitness

India batter Shreyas Iyer is set to make his return to competitive cricket after more than two months on the sidelines, turning out for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Himachal Pradesh. The match will mark his first appearance since he suffered a serious spleen injury during India’s tour of Australia last October.

Iyer was injured in the third and final ODI against Australia in Sydney, where he sustained a spleen laceration accompanied by internal bleeding and was subsequently hospitalised. TheBoard of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) had announced his release from the national squad in early November, following which the right-hander began an intensive rehabilitation programme.

A source at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru confirmed that while Iyer has been cleared to feature in domestic cricket, his selection for the upcoming limited-overs series against New Zealand will depend on final medical clearance.

“Shreyas has successfully completed his first 50-over return-to-play match on January 2, 2026. The Vijay Hazare game scheduled for January 6 will serve as his second return-to-play fixture before the medical team takes a final call on his fitness,” the official told PTI.

The 31-year-old’s comeback coincides with that of fellow India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, who recently made his own return to competitive action in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, featuring for his state side against Goa on December 31.