India Hopes To Conclude Talks On FTA With EU Soon: PM Modi In Denmark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed hope that negotiations on the India-EU Free Trade Agreement will be concluded as soon as possible, as he met with Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen on Tuesday.

The European Union (EU) and Indian leaders had agreed on May 8, 2021 to resume negotiations for a “balanced, ambitious, comprehensive and mutually beneficial” trade agreement and to launch separate negotiations on an investment protection agreement and another agreement on geographical indications.

An agreement had been reached to link trade negotiations to finding “solutions to long-standing market access issues”, reported ANI.

Both leaders held delegation-level talks in Copenhagen today to review progress in the Green Strategic Partnership between the two countries. PM Modi and his Danish counterpart also discussed India-EU relations, Indo-Pacific, and the ongoing Ukraine conflict.