Siachen Gets 5G: Soldiers Now Just a Call Away from Home

In a groundbreaking achievement, Indian soldiers braving the icy silence of Galwan Valley and the formidable heights of the Siachen Glacier can now speak to their loved ones — in real time. Thanks to a first-of-its-kind initiative by the Indian Army, reliable 4G and even 5G mobile connectivity has reached some of the most remote and hostile frontiers of Ladakh, along the borders with China and Pakistan.

Advertisment

For troops stationed at altitudes soaring beyond 18,000 feet — in places like Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO), Demchok, Chumar, Batalik, Dras, and Siachen — the ability to make a video call or send a simple message has long been a distant dream. That dream is now a reality.

“This initiative has proved to be a major morale booster for soldiers serving in isolated winter cut-off posts,” the Army announced on Saturday.

The highlight? A historic 5G mobile tower has been successfully installed on the Siachen Glacier — the world’s highest battlefield — standing as a bold testament to India's technological resolve and innovation under extreme conditions.

Described as “a transformative stride towards bridging the digital divide,” the effort is not just about connectivity — it’s about connection. Families once kept apart by terrain and temperature can now stay in touch, shrinking emotional distances even as physical ones remain vast.

The remarkable breakthrough has been made possible through a collaborative ‘Whole-of-Government’ approach. The Indian Army, using its robust optical fibre cable network, partnered with Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) and the Union Territory administration of Ladakh. Spearheading the effort, the Fire and Fury Corps facilitated the installation of key mobile towers on Army infrastructure, with four strategically placed towers in Ladakh and Kargil districts alone.

But the impact doesn’t stop at military welfare.

“This is not just about troop morale — it is a nation-building endeavour,” the Army said, emphasizing how the connectivity rollout is already reshaping the socio-economic landscape of border communities.

Border villages — often called the ‘First Villages’ — are now part of India’s digital highway. Locals can access emergency medical services, educational resources, and new business opportunities. Tourism is getting a boost, migration is slowing, and a renewed sense of dignity and inclusion is spreading through these previously cut-off communities.

As the Jammu-based PRO of the Defence Ministry, Lt Colonel Suneel Bartwal, put it: mobile connectivity is no longer just a convenience — “it is now a lifeline for remote communities, fostering inclusion, opportunity, and dignity.”

In a world where a simple video call is often taken for granted, for these soldiers and civilians alike, this digital bridge means everything.

Also Read: Omar Abdullah Criticizes Delhi Airport’s Chaos After Delayed Flight and Diversion