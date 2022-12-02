Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Mastermind Goldy Brar Detained in US

Goldy Brar, the mastermind behind the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala has been detained in California, US.

This was confirmed by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday.

While addressing a press conference in poll-bound Gujarat, Mann said, “There is a confirmed piece of news this morning. Being the Head of the State I tell you that a big gangster sitting in Canada, Goldy Brar has been detained in America.”

Mann further said, "Goldy Brar will be extradited to India and will be punished according to the rule of law.”

Brar is learned to be in the custody of police in the US for over a week now.

India's spy agency Research And Analysis Wing (R&AW), the intelligence wing of Delhi Police, and their counterparts in Punjab are learned to have received inputs that Goldy Brar's arrest has caused a big stir in California.

Moosewala, who had fought the assembly elections in Punjab on a Congress ticket this year, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.

Canada-based Brar, the main accused in the case, had claimed responsibility for the murder.