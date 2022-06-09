Satyendra Jain’s ED Custody Extended Till June 13

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Thursday extended Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain’s custody till June 13 (Monday).

Satyendra Jain was produced before Rouse Avenue District Court in New Delhi today.

Jain was in the custody of ED since May 30 in an alleged money laundering case. The ED alleged that the minister was involved in hawala transactions with a Kolkata-based firm in 2015-2016. Following the arrest of the minister, he was taken into custody under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after a few hours of questioning.

Notably, during the raids conducted on June 7, the ED had seized various incriminating documents and digital records.

The ED said that the total movable assets were seized from an "unexplained source" and were "found to be secreted" in the raided premises.

The assets were seized from the premises of Satyendra Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, and his accomplices and other persons who had either directly or indirectly assisted him or participated in the processes of money laundering.