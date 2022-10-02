Indonesia Football Match Riot: Death Toll Climbs to 174

The death toll rose to 174 after a riot at a football match in Indonesia broke out on Saturday.

At least 174 people have been killed after a riot at a football match in Indonesia. The violence broke out at a stadium in East Java during a game between Arema and Persebaya Surabaya, reported The Straits Times.

At least 174 people died in the stampede, Deputy East Java Governor Emil Dardak told local media on Sunday afternoon. Other official or government-backed sources put the number between 129 and 182.

Video footage from local news channels showed people rushing onto the pitch in the stadium in Malang and images of body bags, reported The Straits Times.

After the match in East Java province between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya ended on Saturday night, supporters from the losing team invaded the pitch to express their frustration, police said.

Officers fired tear gas to control the situation, triggering a stampede and cases of suffocation, East Java police chief Nico Afinta told reporters.

Meanwhile, Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Sunday ordered a safety review of the country's football matches.

In what appears to be one of the world's worst stadium disasters, more than 300 people were rushed to nearby hospitals, but many died on the way or in treatment.

FIFA regulations state that no firearms or "crowd control gas" should be carried or used by the police.