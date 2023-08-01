Sidhu Moosewala Murder Case: Accused Sachin Bishnoi Extradited To India From Azerbaijan

Sachin Bishnoi alias Sachin Thapan, an accused in the murder case of Sidhu Moosewala, has been extradited to India from Baku, Azerbaijan by Delhi Police Special Cell.
Bishnoi, a relative of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, had been absconding after the sensational murder of Moosewala last year in May 2022. According to reports, Bishnoi who hails from Punjab’s Fazilka was detained in Azerbaijan in August last year.
Bishnoi had allegedly fled to the country using a forged passport few days before Sidu Moosewala’s murder.
Earlier this month, Lawrence Bishnoi's key aide Vikramjeet Singh alias Vikram Brar was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), after his deportation from United Arab Emirates (UAE) to India.
Meanwhile, Lawrence Bishnoi who is currently lodged in the national capital's Mandoli prison, has refuted his involvement in Moosewala’s killing.
Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on May 29 last year in Mansa, a day after the Punjab government curtailed his security cover. He was shot at point-blank range and was declared dead on arrival at the Mansa civil hospital.
Notably, the incident occurred two days after Punjab government withdrew the security cover of 424 persons, including that Moosewala.