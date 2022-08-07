Sikkim: ITBP Jawan Arrested for Raping Minor

A jawan of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have been arrested in Sikkim for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl multiple times at his official quarters.

The incident took place at Rangpo town in Pakyong district.

Police reports said that the girl also became pregnant after the incident.

In her complaint, the girl's mother alleged that a teenaged local boy also sexually assaulted her for months. Police said they have detained the boy as well.

The girl's mother alleged that the paramilitary personnel, an assistant sub-inspector, raped her multiple times at his residential quarters in Raj Bhavan's Winter Camp in Rangpo since April.

The jawan, who is a native of Dharchula in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (PoCSO) Act's section 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault) and section 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault).

Meanwhile, the girl was medically examined at the primary health care in Rangpo.

Police said they are investigating the case and are trying to ascertain if the local boy and the ITBP jawan had any connection.