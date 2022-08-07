Assam: Police Official Arrested for Taking Bribe in Goalpara

Continuing their drive against corruption, a team of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption department, Assam on Sunday arrested a police personal for allegedly accepting bribe.
The accused identified as Sabin Pal Das is the Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Matiya Police Station in Goalpara district.
Taking to twitter in regard to this case, Special DGP Law and Order, GP Singh tweeted, “We don’t spare even our @assampolice personnel. Today, @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped and arrested red handed, Sri Sabin Pal Das, ASI of Matiya Police Station of @goalparapolice within police station Complex while accepting bribe money. Lawful action being taken.”
Further action has been initiated against the police personal.
Earlier, on Saturday, officials of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam arrested the Registrar of Bhattadev University at Pathsala in Barpeta district for accepting bribe.
The arrested person was identified as Sri Guru Prasad Khataniar. He is currently under police custody.
The Assam Police has also issued helpline number 1800-345-3767 for citizens to report bribery cases.