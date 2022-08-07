Assam: Police Official Arrested for Taking Bribe in Goalpara

Continuing their drive against corruption, a team of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption department, Assam on Sunday arrested a police personal for allegedly accepting bribe.

The accused identified as Sabin Pal Das is the Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Matiya Police Station in Goalpara district.

Taking to twitter in regard to this case, Special DGP Law and Order, GP Singh tweeted, “We don’t spare even our @assampolice personnel. Today, @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped and arrested red handed, Sri Sabin Pal Das, ASI of Matiya Police Station of @goalparapolice within police station Complex while accepting bribe money. Lawful action being taken.”

Further action has been initiated against the police personal.