Sikkim: Minimum Wage of Labourers Hiked by 67 Percent

The Sikkim government on Wednesday hiked the minimum wages for unskilled workers by 67 per cent to Rs 500.

Sikkim labour minister Lok Nath Sharma said that the daily wage for unskilled workers has been increased from Rs 300 to Rs 500.

“On September 13, the chief minister approved and today the labour department has issued a notification for implementation of the revised wages. The revision will see an increase of 67 percent in the daily wages, which is very high. With this revision, Sikkim stands in the third position behind Delhi and Andaman and Nicobar, where the minimum wage is slightly higher,” Sharma said.

The daily wage for semi-skilled workers was increased to Rs 520 from Rs 320, while skilled workers will get Rs 535 instead of Rs 335 earlier, the labour minister said.

The minister further said that highly-skilled workers will now get Rs 565 per day instead of Rs 365.

These wages will be applicable for those working at an altitude up to 8,000 feet, while 50 per cent more wages will be given to those working at altitudes from 8,001 feet to 12,000 feet.

Those working at altitudes of 12,001 feet to 16,000 feet will be paid 75 per cent more than the normal wage, he said. Those working at places above 16,001 feet will get double the normal wage, the minister said.