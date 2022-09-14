Health Ministry to Start Mega Blood Donation Drive on PM Modi’s Birthday

The Union Health Ministry will start a mega drive for voluntary blood donation as part of 16-day Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday celebration from September 17 to October 1.

The donors can register themselves for blood donation on the E-Rakt Kosh portal launched by the ministry or Arogya Setu app.

Taking to Twitter Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted, “Blood Donation for Humanity. Rakhtdaan Amrit Mahotsav is going to start on 17th September. Donate by registering on Arogya Setu App today or Register yourself for blood donation by visiting https://eraktkosh.in. Let us take a pledge to donate life by donating blood with our participation in this campaign.”