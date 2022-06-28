Sikkim: Three Including 2 Children Killed in a Landslide at Gangtok

A woman and her two children were killed in a landslide at Rongay Dokan Dara Dechiling in Gangtok, Sikkim.

The incident took place at 1.45 last night, officials informed on Tuesday.



The woman identified as Doma Sherpa 27, her 8-year-old son and a 7-month-old baby were killed in the landslide at Rongay, Chanbari Gangtok.



The husband of Doma Sherpa has been informed about the tragedy. He is in Siliguri and will be returning soon.



According to the Sikkim Disaster Management Authority, they have been helping to clear the debris.