Sikkim Woman Found Hanging in Kerala

A resident of Sikkim employed at a hotel in Kerala was found hanging in Thiruvananthapuram district.

The deceased, identified as Vedanshi Kumar, was found hanging at a rented accommodation in Kovalam by fellow residents of the house.

According to reports, the 24-year-old Vedanshi was a resident of Tibet Road in Gangtok and shared the residence two other women from Sikkim and three locals of the state.

“There is no prima facie mystery in the death and the cause of death will be clear only after getting the post-mortem report. Forensic experts examined the spot,” Kovalam SHO informed.

The body was shifted to Government Medical College for post mortem.