Heroin Worth Rs 4.8 Crores Seized in Meghalaya

A huge consignment of heroin worth Rs. 4.8 crores were seized in a major crackdown on illegal drug trade and trafficking by Meghalaya Police on Sunday.

According to reports, a vehicle, bearing registration number ML 05 S 9485, with at least 74 boxes of heroin was intercepted in Ri-Bhoi district.

The driver of vehicle hailing from Manipur was arrested in connection to the seizure.

The police also seized the car, one mobile phone and Rs. 5,000 cash.