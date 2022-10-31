Heroin Worth Rs 4.8 Crores Seized in Meghalaya

A huge consignment of heroin worth Rs. 4.8 crores were seized in a major crackdown on illegal drug trade and trafficking by Meghalaya Police on Sunday.
According to reports, a vehicle, bearing registration number ML 05 S 9485, with at least 74 boxes of heroin was intercepted in Ri-Bhoi district.
The driver of vehicle hailing from Manipur was arrested in connection to the seizure.
The police also seized the car, one mobile phone and Rs. 5,000 cash.
Meanwhile, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma lauded the efforts made by the state police to bust the trafficking network.
Taking to Twitter he said, “Drug traffickers adopted more dexterous mode but @RibhoiPolice gave matching response by following their MO diligently. In a day long ops 1 notorious drug trafficker from Manipur nabbed & recovered- 74 boxes Heroin worth ₹4.8 Cr, 1 Car, 1 Mobile, Cash ₹5000.”
“My compliments to @MeghalayaPolice & @lrbishnoiips as their tirade against drugs continues,” he added.