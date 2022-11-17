Satyendar Jain, 2 Others Denied Bail By Delhi Court

The CBI Court at Rouse Avenue on Thursday dismissed the bail petitions of Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain, and two others in the money laundering case.

Jain was arrested on May 30, 2022, under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the Enforcement Directorate.

Special CBI Judge Vikas Dhull today said all three bail petitions are dismissed and fixed the matter for November 29, 2022, for arguements in the main matter.

During arguments for detail, it was submitted on behalf of Jain that the investigation related to the applicant has been completed and a charge sheet has been filed. No case of money laundering is made out against the applicant.

Senior advocates N Hariharan and Rahul Mehra submitted that it is alleged that a conspiracy for money laundering was hatched in 2010. At the time neither Jain was an MLA nor a Minister. So how could he hatch a conspiracy for money laundering?

It was also submitted that as per the charge sheet the other accused have admitted that the money allegedly laundered belongs to them. Jain has nothing to do with the companies in question.

On the other hand, the bail plea was opposed by the ASG for ED. The ASG SV Raju submitted that there are witnesses and materials sufficient to make out a case of money laundering against the accused.