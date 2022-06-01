Singer KK’s Demise: Kolkata Police Registers Case of Unnatural Death

A case has been registered of unnatural death by Kolkata Police in connection with the sudden demise of singer KK.

The case has been registered at the New Market police station where the police are awaiting the late singer's family.

The singer fell ill while performing at an event in Kolkata on May 31 and was brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead.

According to the police, after getting the family's consent and body identification process, an inquest and post-mortem will be conducted.

According to reports, his face and head bore injuries. The police will also talk to the hotel staff and the event organizers.

The mortal remains of KK will be handed over to the family after the postmortem, ANI reported.

A probe into the matter is underway. Investigators are waiting for the preliminary report of the postmortem.

The late singer was pronounced brought dead at the city’s CMRI hospital. The autopsy of the playback singer will take place at SSKM Hospital today.

KK was one of the most versatile singers in the Indian film industry, with songs recorded in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Assamese and Bengali. Messages of grief, tribute and condolences started pouring in soon after his demise.