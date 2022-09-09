SIT to Probe Infiltration of Bangladeshi Nationals into Tripura

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Tripura Police will probe into the infiltration of Bangladeshi nationals into the state.

The decision was taken after 27 Bangladesh nationals were detained in Rajnagar and Ramnagar areas in the outskirts of the state capital Agartala earlier this week.

Recently, twenty Bangladeshi nationals were detained from West Tripura's Sidhai area.

A senior police official said, “In the recent past, a large number of illegal Bangladeshi nationals were arrested and specific cases were registered in appropriate cases with various police stations of Tripura.”

The official also said that it has been decided that important cases will be transferred to the SIT to enable and ensure concentrated, focused and end to end investigation in coordination with other security agencies working in Tripura and at the central level to identify organized network involved in such anti national activities.

A total of six important cases related to infiltration of Bangladeshi nationals have been transferred for investigation to the SIT, he stated.

Infiltration is reported from some bordering unfenced areas of West, Sepahijala, Unakoti and North districts, he said adding the BSF authority has also been alerted to intensify vigil along the border to prevent infiltration from across the border.