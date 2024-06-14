Six Dead, Five Injured In Head-On Collision In Andhra

Six people were killed and five others injured in a road accident on Friday in Seetanapally, located in Andhra Pradesh's Krithivennu Mandal.
The incident occurred when a van carrying fishermen collided with an oncoming container lorry.
According to police, the mini truck crashed into the container lorry while attempting to overtake a tractor loaded with wooden logs. Five individuals died at the scene, and another succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital. The condition of the five injured remains critical.
The accident, which took place in the early hours, caused a traffic halt stretching two to three kilometres.