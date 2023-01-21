Six Injured In Twin Blasts In J&K

At least six people were injured in a twin blasts that hit the Narwal area of Jammu on Saturday.

"Twin blasts occurred in Narwal area of Jammu, 6 people injured," said ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh.

The whole area has been cordoned off and the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, he further informed.

Yesterday, an explosion was reported at the house of Former Surankote MLA Choudhary Mohammad Akram in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

He said that trhe incident occurred on Friday evening and his family had a narrow escape as splinters pierced the ceiling of several rooms of his house in Lassana village.

Empty cartridges from a 12-bore gun were found at the scene of the incident.