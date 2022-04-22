Six Insurgents Nabbed In Manipur

Six insurgents, including a self-styled ‘Defense Secretary’, of the Hmar People’s Convention (Democratic) LK Hmar group have been apprehended in Manipur.



In a joint operation, troopers of Assam Rifles and Manipur police conducted an operation in Churachandpur district’s Rengkai village and arrested the six insurgents.

One 9mm pistol and two magazines and 19 bullets were also recovered from their possession.

On Tuesday, a top militant was arrested in the same district.

A joint team of Assam Rifles, Territorial Army and Manipur Police nabbed the chief of militant group United Tribal Revolutionary Army (UTRA) from Dampi village.

A .22 pistol with seven live bullets, a Chinese hand grenade and a mobile phone were seized from him.

