Guwahati: Four Held For Gangrape Of 37-Year-Old Woman

Four persons were arrested in Guwahati for allegedly raping a 37-year-old woman in Hatigaon area.

Police said the woman was allegedly gang raped in a house at Neelkamal Path on Wednesday.

The victim had lodged a complaint with the police on Thursday, after which the arrests were made.

The accused persons were identified as Rafique Ali, Ashraful Amin, Mukul Islam and Nayan Muddin Ali.

As per reports, the victim had joined a private call centre company on April 18. She was invited by one of the accused for lunch on Wednesday after which they allegedly raped her.

The owner of call centre company is Rafique Ali who has been arrested as well.

The victim was reportedly known to Ali from before when she was working a local parlour.

Meanwhile, the four arrested individual have claimed that they have been framed and are innocent.

Further investigation is underway.

Also Read: Delhi: 2 Injured in Firing at Rohini Court Complex