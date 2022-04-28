Six Suspected Rohingyas Apprehended In Tripura

As many as six suspected Rohingyas were apprehended at Dharmanagar railway station in North Tripura for allegedly travelling without valid documents.

Out of the six detainees, three are male, one is a woman and two children.

According to reports, the woman possesses a United Nations identity card as a Rohingya refugee but the remaining five did not have any valid documentation.

They claimed they came here to visit a relative in Dharmanagar.

All six of them were later taken to the police station for questioning.

Police said that they came from Delhi by Tripura Sundari express and their final destination was Kailashahar, a border sub-division of Unakoti district.

“We found inconsistency in their statements. Moreover, they could not speak Bengali and Hindi… We will act as per the law and legal action will be taken if they fail to show valid documents”, an official said.

Also Read: Two Held With Over 25k Yaba Tablets Along Indo-Bangla Border