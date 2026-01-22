Six Workers Killed, Five Injured in Blast at Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh

At least six workers lost their lives, and five others were seriously injured following a blast at a steel manufacturing unit in Chhattisgarh’s Balodabazar–Bhatapara district on Thursday.

The incident occurred at the premises of Real Ispat and Power Ltd in Bakulahi village, under the Bhatapara rural area. According to district authorities, the explosion took place inside the plant’s dust settling chamber, releasing hot dust and debris that engulfed workers who were nearby.

District Collector Deepak Soni said six workers died on the spot, while five others suffered severe burn injuries. Soon after the blast, police and senior administrative officials rushed to the site and launched relief and rescue operations.

The injured workers were immediately shifted to the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) in Bilaspur, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Hospital sources said the condition of some of the injured remains critical.

State Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal said he had spoken to the district collector and instructed officials to ensure the best possible medical care for the injured workers. He also directed the district administration to conduct a detailed investigation into the incident and take swift and strict action against those responsible.

In a statement, the health minister expressed deep grief over the loss of lives and extended condolences to the families of the deceased. He assured them that the state government stands with them during this difficult time and that all necessary assistance will be provided.

Authorities said further details will emerge after the completion of the investigation, as officials work to determine the exact cause of the explosion.

