Blast at Chinese Restaurant in Afghanistan Kills 7, Several Injured

At least seven people lost their lives and more than a dozen others were injured after an explosion ripped through a Chinese restaurant in Afghanistan’s Kabul on Monday afternoon.

The blast took place at a Chinese Noodle restaurant in the Shahr-e-Naw area, a busy part of the city known for its flower markets. Soon after the explosion, police vehicles and ambulances rushed to the spot as panic spread across the area.

Kabul police spokesperson Khalid Zadran confirmed that the explosion occurred inside the restaurant, close to the kitchen area. He said one Chinese Muslim man identified as Ayub and six Afghan nationals were killed in the incident, while several others sustained injuries. The exact cause of the blast is still being investigated.

An Italian medical NGO, EMERGENCY, said its nearby hospital received seven people who were already dead when they arrived. Thirteen others were admitted for treatment, including four women and a child, according to the organisation’s country director.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos following the explosion. A flower shop owner working nearby said he heard a loud blast around 3:30 pm and saw injured people in the street as residents and shopkeepers ran for safety. “Everyone feared for their life,” he said.

Despite the severity of the incident, authorities reopened the street to traffic within a few hours. However, the impact of the explosion was visible, with shattered windows in nearby buildings and damage around the restaurant.

The attack comes at a time when Taliban authorities are trying to project stability and attract foreign investment, especially as international aid declines. Chinese business visitors have increasingly travelled to Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power in 2021. In 2022, the Islamic State group had claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on a Kabul hotel frequented by Chinese nationals.

China shares a short but strategic border with Afghanistan and maintains close ties with the current Taliban administration.

