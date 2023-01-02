Slap Perpetrators with Strict IPC Sections: Kejriwal on Delhi Incident

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the strictest sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) should be slapped against the perpetrators in the Kanjhawala death case.

Kejriwal added that he spoke to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and asked him to take exemplary action against the culprits.

Taking to Twitter Kejriwal said, "Spoke to Hon'ble LG on the Kanjhawala incident. Requested him to take exemplary action against culprits, strictest sections of IPC shud be slapped against them. No leniency shud be shown even if they have high political connections. He assured me that he will take strong action."

Earlier on Monday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer District) Harendra K Singh said that five people have been arrested in the Kanjhawala case and a case of 304 A (Death due to negligence) has been registered against the perpetrators.

Five people have been arrested in the Kanjhawala incident in Delhi where a 20-year-old woman was killed after her scooty was allegedly hit by a car and she was dragged for a few kilometres on Sunday, informed Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer District) Harendra K Singh on Monday.

Earlier the DCP told ANI, "As per our investigation, it was a fatal accident. All five persons who were present in the car have been arrested. They will be produced before the court today. The postmortem of the deceased woman will be conducted through a board of doctors."