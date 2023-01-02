CM Is A Tyrant, Will Protest District Abolition: Assam TMC Chief

Assam Trinamool Congress (TMC) President Ripun Bora on Monday compared Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to tyrant Muhammad bin Tughluq.

Addressing the media on the abolition of four districts of Assam and the delimitation of constituencies, Ripun Bora said, “The Chief Minister has taken Assam back several years in terms of politics. His talks are mostly unrelated to the topic and are always self praising.”

Bora went on, “The decision of the CM to abolish the districts in Assam has an ulterior motive. He is killing two birds with the same stone.”

“This over-smartness of his will someday result in his downfall,” opined the Assam TMC Chief.

Ripun Bora further said that most cabinet ministers of Assam do not really have anything to do. It is a one-man show of the chief minister, he added.

He then announced that the TMC will protest the decision to abolish the four districts of the state. Protests will begin from January 4, Bora mentioned.

It may be noted that the Assam Cabinet in its final meeting of the year gone by, announced that four districts will be merged with existing undivided districts in the state.