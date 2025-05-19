Smartphone Becomes India’s Top Exported Good, Surpasses Traditional Sectors

Smartphone export of India has surpassed the traditional sectors like petroleum products and diamonds. Exports of smartphones surged nearly fivefold to the US and about fourfold to Japan in the past three years, according to government data. Thus, smartphones has become the country's top exported goods.

The smartphone exports rose by 55% to $ 24.14 billion in 2024-25 from $15.57 billion in 2023-24 and $10.96 billion in 2022-23, as per reports.

The last fiscal year had the US, the Netherlands, Italy, Japan, and the Czech Republic, where India’s Smartphone witnessed the highest growth in exports. Notably, the export to the United States alone rose from $2.16 billion in 2022-23 to $5.57 billion in 2023-24 and $10.6 billion in 2024-25, reports say.

A significant export growth has also been registered with Japan, with a surge from $120 million in 2022-23 to $520 million in FY25.

According to a commerce ministry official, as reported in the media, the rapid growth has propelled smartphones to become one of India's top exported goods. This overtook traditional leaders like petroleum products and diamonds for the first time.

With the export surge in the past three years, India is getting transformed into a major global manufacturing and export hub.

This growth is linked to government initiatives such as the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, which has spurred investments, increased local production, while integrating India deeply into global value chains at the same time.

Apple and Samsung accounted for nearly 94% of India’s smartphone exports in 2024.

