Smriti Irani Accuses RaGa of Giving ‘Flying Kiss’; NDA Women MPs Demand Action

“I would like to draw you attention towards the incident in the House by Mr. Rahul Gandhi, MO from Wayanad, Kerala. The said member has behaved in an indecent manner and making inappropriate gesture towards Smriti Zubin Irani, Union Minister and Member of this House while she was addressing the House. We demand stringent action against such behavior by the Member, which has not only insulted the dignity women members in the House, it has also brought disrepute and lowered the dignity of this august House,” the letter reads.