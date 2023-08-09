Smriti Irani Accuses RaGa of Giving ‘Flying Kiss’; NDA Women MPs Demand Action

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday made allegations against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi claiming that he blew a flying kiss while leaving parliament after his speech on the No-Confidence Motion.
She told reporters, “Never before has the ‘misogynistic behaviour’ of a man been so visible in parliament. When the House of the people – where laws are made to protect the dignity of women – during the course of a session stands witness to a man’s misogyny, my question is should he be brought to task?”
Following the allegations made by the union minister, BJP women MPs have written a complaint against MP Gandhi to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
“I would like to draw you attention towards the incident in the House by Mr. Rahul Gandhi, MO from Wayanad, Kerala. The said member has behaved in an indecent manner and making inappropriate gesture towards Smriti Zubin Irani, Union Minister and Member of this House while she was addressing the House. We demand stringent action against such behavior by the Member, which has not only insulted the dignity women members in the House, it has also brought disrepute and lowered the dignity of this august House,” the letter reads.