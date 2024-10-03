Social Media Spat Between Assam CM and Priyank Kharge Escalates

Undeterred, Kharge raised several questions about the Assam government’s handling of key industries, accusing Sarma of neglecting the closure of Nagaon Cooperative Sugar Mill, the leasing of Assam Tea Corporation’s tea gardens, and the shutdown of paper mills in Nagaon and Cachar.

Kharge also questioned the government subsidy granted to Pride East Entertainment, a media company owns by Mr Sarma’s wife, while challenging Sarma to answer these issues before boasting about Assam’s future semiconductor industry.