Terrorists Have Assam On Their Target: DGP Bhaskar Mahanta

Terrorist organizations including Al-Qaeda have set their sights on the state, said Assam director general of police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on Sunday.

Addressing the media following a crucial meet held at the Assam Police headquarters in Guwahati, the DGP informed that talks were held with representatives of four Islamic organizations from different parts of the state.

DGP Mahanta said, “Police have issued some guidelines in the form of recommendations. The four parent organisations, Jamiat, Ali Adiz, Ali Sunnat and Nadua, have been advised in this regard. The guidelines will be in addition to the rules that they already have in place.”

He said, “In this regard, we will open a portal which will include accurate information about the madrasa, information about the teachers, source of salary etc. We will not allow any group of people to come together and decide on who is to be an Imam.”

“A total of 739 madrasas are registered under the Jamiat. A committee will be formed with the help of these organizations. They will look into the feeding of information about every madrasa on the portal,” the DGP added.

Elucidating on the sudden meet amid a rise in Jihadi elements in Assam, representatives of the Islamic organizations said, “People associated with some madrasas and mosques in the state are involved in anti-national activities. The four major Islamic organizations have come forward to help the Assam Police to eradicate this problem from Assam.”