SA Cricketer David Miller’s ‘Little Princess’ Dies of Cancer

South Africa cricket player David Miller shared an emotional video on social media on Saturday bidding farewell to his ‘Little Princess’ who died battling cancer.

Although many reports have claimed her to be Miller’s daughter, however, it is believed that she is one of the biggest fans of his and has close relations.

It is yet to be ascertained if the ‘Little Princess’ in Miller’s post is his daughter, relative or just a fan.

According to few unconfirmed reports, the girl was Miller’s fan and was battling cancer.

In Instagram story, Miller wrote, “Going to miss you so much my skut! The biggest heart I’ve ever known. You took the fighting to a different level-always incredibly positive and with a smile on your face. A cheeky and mischievous side to you. You embraced every person and every challenge in your journey. You taught me so much about cherishing every single moment in life! I feel humbled to have walked a journey with you. I love you so much.”

He also shared a heartwarming video capturing some of his best moments with his ‘Little Rockster’.

So far, there has been no official confirmation from Miller’s end.