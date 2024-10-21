Sonam Wangchuk’s Indefinite Hunger Strike For Ladakh Enters Day 15

Ladakhi environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk, currently on a 15-day salt and water fast, has received the support of 'Jagadguru' Shankaracharya, who visited his protest site at Martyrs Park in Leh.
Wangchuk began the hunger strike on October 5 to draw attention to demands for Ladakh's inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, along with other concerns such as statehood and cultural preservation.
On Sunday, the Shankaracharya visited the site in a show of solidarity. Wangchuk took to social media platform X to express gratitude and highlight the widespread support his movement is receiving. "Villages in Ladakh observed a fast, from those bordering China and Pakistan to the city of Leh. In Delhi, hundreds of people joined us, but they were forcibly detained," Wangchuk said.
Earlier the same day, Delhi Police detained members of the All India Students Association (AISA) who were protesting outside Ladakh Bhawan in support of Wangchuk. The environmentalist is pressing for a meeting with the nation's top leadership to discuss Ladakh's demands.
Wangchuk's movement has garnered backing from key regional organizations, including the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA). On October 9, the Delhi High Court issued a notice seeking responses from the Delhi Police and other government authorities regarding a plea filed by LAB, which requested permission for Wangchuk and his supporters to hold a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar from October 8 to October 23.
The court directed parties to submit their replies by October 16, with a detailed hearing scheduled for October 22. The Delhi Police, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, opposed the plea, questioning the urgency of the protest.
The LAB argued that the right to peaceful assembly and free speech are protected under Articles 19(1)(a) and 19(1)(b) of the Constitution, and sought permission for Wangchuk and other activists to hold their protest either at Jantar Mantar or a suitable alternate location.