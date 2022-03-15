Sonia Gandhi asks PCC Chiefs of 5 States to Resign

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday asked the presidents of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur to tender their resignations.

The move comes after the congress suffered loss in the assembly elections in the five states.

According to Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, the move has been taken to facilitate the reorganization of the party's state units.

Taking to twitter Surjewala said, "Congress President Sonia Gandhi has asked the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Presidents of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur to put in their resignations to facilitate the reorganization of PCCs.”

State unit chiefs Navjot Singh Sidhu of Punjab, Ganesh Godiyal of Uttarakhand, Girish Chodankar of Goa, Ajay Kumar Lallu of Uttar Pradesh and Nameirakpam Loken Singh of Manipur will be resigning any time now.

Meanwhile, Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar resigned on Tuesday taking moral responsibility for the party's defeat in the state Assembly polls.

The results of five assembly polls came as a shock to the Congress which was hoping to do well to revive its prospects for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

